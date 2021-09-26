'I'm still in shock': Patrick McDowell's former housemate speaks out about deputy-involved shooting

Blayne Lannan says McDowell had a great work ethic and cared for others and what McDowell did at the traffic stop Friday morning isn’t like him.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — As day three ends in the search for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell, a reward for information that leads up to his arrest has now been increased to $50,500.

Amid the ongoing search, First Coast News spoke with former army veteran Blayne Lannan, who was housemates with McDowell at Five Star Veteran Center in Jacksonville.

“I’m still kind of in shock. The Pat that I knew would’ve never done that," said Lannan.

Lannan was housemates at Five Star Veteran Center in Jacksonville with McDowell. He says he remembers McDowell as a clean and sober person.

“One of the best work ethics I've ever seen. This kid is an amazing carpenter and contractor. He cares about human beings" said Lannan.

Lannan added that he was deeply affected by trauma because of what he experienced while being in the military.

“I think how we deal with trauma in the military on a bell curve. Some people are really good at it like my little brother and then there’s people on the polar opposite of that curve," said Lannan.

Lannan says he believes McDowell never intended to kill a cop.

“I encourage him to turn himself in and get help and no one else has to get hurt," said Lannan.