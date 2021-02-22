Officials told 13News the inmates sustained injuries that ranged from broken bones to "soft tissue" injuries from falls and fights that occurred in the dark.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight inmates were injured in a disturbance during a power outage at Marion County Jail II on East Washington Street early Monday morning.

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal told 13News the power went out shortly after 3:30 a.m. and during the next 10 minutes, the inmates sustained injuries that ranged from broken bones to "soft tissue" injuries from falls and fights that occurred in the dark.

No jail personnel were injured.

More than 1,100 inmates were housed at Jail II at the time, and Forestal said they are doing a "hard count" of inmates.

He said no weapons were found.

Washington Street was blocked in both directions just west of the exit from Interstate 65/70 downtown.