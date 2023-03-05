Police have reportedly found 7-month-old Jackson Shugars, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have found a 7-month-old baby who was the subject of an AMBER Alert in Indianapolis Tuesday evening.

IMPD tweeted shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday that 7-month-old Jackson Shugars had been located and "appears to be fine," though medics were called in to check him out as a precaution.

An AMBER Alert was issued around 10:30 p.m. for Shugars, who is believed to have been in a car that was reported stolen from the west side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

According to IMPD, a gold or tan Ford Taurus was stolen from the 4000 block of West Washington Street, near Holt Road, around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The car was also located with the child.

No other information about the discovery of Jackson Shugars had been released as of midnight Tuesday. IMPD said the investigation was ongoing.

Baby Jackson is safe!!



Police say the missing 7 month old was found safe and uninjured. The car was also located but the suspect was not.



Family have their child back tonight, a massive relief after a terrifying few hours. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/OoZbDZnVU2 — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) May 3, 2023

During the search, Shugars' grandmother, Betty Spurlin, said he requires special formula and medication for his stomach, which he didn't have with him.

"The only thing that I'm asking is for Jackson to be brought home safely. You can drop him off at a hospital, doctor's office, gas station, we really don't care where you drop him off at as long as he's with somebody safe and he can get back to us. You can have the car. I won't even involve the police as long as we get him back," Spurlin said. "Just bring my grandbaby home, that's all we ask. That's it. Nothing else. You guys can have everything else."

IMPD is on scene in the 4000 block of W Washington St (near Holt Rd) of a report of a stolen vehicle with a possible 7-month-old infant inside. The car pictured is the stolen vehicle. If anyone sees the vehicle, they are asked to call 911 immediately. #MissingPerson #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/M2QD6vTBW6 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 3, 2023

Police said the suspect is a white female who was wearing a gray shirt, black-and-white jacket and black pants. Police have not yet located the suspect.

Investigators said officers were notified at 7:45 p.m. about the stolen vehicle, but there may have been a delay in reporting the theft. Police said they are not sure why the child's mother waited to report the stolen car and missing child.

The initial call came in to police from a home on Morgan Street, about three miles from the reported crime scene, IMPD said.

The missing child is Jackson Shugars. Attached is a photo of Jackson. https://t.co/wC1QCXZ5Qv pic.twitter.com/pPGmtPQs9x — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 3, 2023