Indialantic mayor accused of striking man with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup

David Berkman was charged with battery.

INDIALANTIC, Fla. — The mayor of Indialantic was arrested for allegedly shoving a leaf rake into the face of another man while cleaning up after Hurricane Ian, according to an arrest report.

David Berkman, 59, was taken into custody Friday, Sept. 30, and charged with battery, records show.

Berkman and another man were in Orlando Park and, at some point, the mayor made comments about "kicking his ass," the arrest report reads. Soon after, the other man reportedly began recording him.

After some time, Berkman walked up and shoved the rake with a plastic end into the other's man's face, hitting him.

"The victim was sitting down under the pavilion when (Berkman) went out of his way to approach...him and strike him with the rake," the report reads.