Florida man threw baby at deputies during lengthy chase, sheriff says

A deputy managed to catch the infant, according to law enforcement.

GIFFORD, Fla. — Authorities say a man who led them on a lengthy chase threw a baby at a deputy on Florida's Treasure Coast.

It reportedly happened the evening of May 26 in Indian River County's Gifford community.

About 40 minutes into the pursuit, the sheriff's office says it had 32-year-old John Henry James III boxed in at the Taylor Pointe Apartments. Investigators say James bailed out of his car, grabbed the 2-month-old boy who was in the car with him and threw the infant toward a deputy.

The deputy caught the baby and took him to safety, authorities said.

The whole chase began on State Road 60 in Vero Beach. That's where deputies say they first tried to stop James for failing to maintain lane.

Throughout the many minutes that followed, authorities say he hit the front of a detective's car, dodged roadblocks and managed to avoid at least one set of stop-sticks. Investigators say he ran over another set of sticks, but they didn't stop him.

The sheriff's office says after James got out and threw the baby, he ran between buildings and trees before deputies took him to the ground, where he kicked and bit at them.

Inside a deputy's cruiser, first responders say he complained he couldn't breathe and reported having asthma. He was checked out by EMTs and taken by ambulance to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Medical Center.

Emergency crews say he was medically cleared for release on Tuesday from the hospital after being treated for a preexisting condition. James was booked into the Indian River County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

James is charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, battery on the same, reckless driving, and resisting arrest with violence.

“You can’t throw a baby at us and expect us to treat you with kid gloves,” Sheriff Eric Flowers said in a statement.

The Department of Children and Families is handling the child portion of the case.