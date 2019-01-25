FRENCH LICK, Ind. — Indiana State Police confirmed that an Indiana teacher has been arrested after she was found to be in possession of child pornography.

Kari Buchanan is a teacher in the Springs Valley School Corporation in French Lick, Ind., according to Indiana State Police. The Springs Valley Jr./Sr. High School website listed her as a Health and Physical education teacher, but her photo has since been removed from the faculty listing online.

Springs Valley School Corp

Buchanan turned herself in Friday morning after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She has been booked into the Orange County Jail and is currently facing a charge of possession of child pornography.

The following is a statement from the school in regards to Buchanan:

"The Indiana State Police have informed us of the arrest of a school employee, who is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.





Springs Valley Community Schools moved swiftly when we became aware of these allegations. We have been cooperating with the Department of Child Services and law enforcement since that time. Parents should know that we acted immediately. We were unable to notify patrons about this matter while the investigation was ongoing.





The employee in question is currently on paid administrative leave, and has submitted a letter of resignation.





The safety of our students is our highest priority and any allegations of staff misconduct are taken seriously. We encourage parents and/or students to report any behavior that would compromise student safety.





As we are legally required to respect the privacy of our staff and students, Springs Valley Community Schools will have no further comment on the matter at this time.

--

Dr. Trevor Apple

Springs Valley Community Schools"