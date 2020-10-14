Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend, cannibalism gets life in prison

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael handed down the sentence against Joseph Oberhansley on Tuesday.
Oberhansley was found guilty Sept. 18 of murder and burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton.
Authorities have said the 46-year-old woman's body was found at her home the morning of Sept. 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries.
Prosecutors dropped an attempt to seek the death penalty last year.
