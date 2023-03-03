Master Trooper James R. Bailey was working the scene of a crash when he tried to deploy stop sticks to slow a chase on the interstate.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was killed Friday while trying to slow a pursuit on Interstate 69 north of Fort Wayne.

Troopers were working at the scene of weather-related crashes on I-69 in DeKalb County around 4:30 p.m. when other officers became involved in a police pursuit on the interstate.

As the chase neared Master Trooper James R. Bailey's location, he attempted to deploy stop sticks to help end the pursuit. At that time, police said, Bailey was struck by the suspect vehicle.

The 50-year-old trooper was treated at the scene for his injuries before he was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Bailey, a 15 1/2-year veteran of ISP who lived in Auburn, is survived by his wife and their son and daughter.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Terry Dewaine Sands II of Marion, was taken into custody and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death of a law enforcement officer.

I-69 CRASH UPDATE I-69 CRASH UPDATE We're live with new information from Indiana State Police, after a trooper was hit along I-69 Posted by 21Alive on Friday, March 3, 2023

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Master Trooper Bailey.

Donations can be made at this weblink under the "Master Trooper James R. Bailey” section: https://indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes. Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to: @indiana-fallen-heroes.

Visitation for Master Trooper Bailey will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at County Line Church of God, located at 7716 N. County Line Rd. E. in Auburn, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Garrett High School Gymnasium, located at 801 E. Houston St. in Garrett, Indiana.