FRENCH LICK, Ind. — Indiana State Police confirmed that an Indiana teacher has been arrested after she was found to be in possession of child pornography.

Kari Buchanan is a teacher in the Springs Valley School Corporation in French Lick, Ind., according to Indiana State Police. The Springs Valley Jr./Sr. High School website listed her as a Health and Physical education teacher, but her photo has since been removed from the faculty listing online.

Buchanan turned herself in Friday morning after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She has been booked into the Orange County Jail and is currently facing a charge of possession of child pornography.

According to a court document, Buchanan also had an inappropriate relationship with at least one former student and inappropriate conversations through social media with at least one current student at Springs Valley Community Schools.

Buchanan said, according to a court document, she had a relationship with a former student but the relationship did not start until after the student was out of school.

The court document also states Buchanan said a student had touched her inappropriately before she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with him.

The following is a statement from the school in regards to Buchanan:

"The Indiana State Police have informed us of the arrest of a school employee, who is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.





Springs Valley Community Schools moved swiftly when we became aware of these allegations. We have been cooperating with the Department of Child Services and law enforcement since that time. Parents should know that we acted immediately. We were unable to notify patrons about this matter while the investigation was ongoing.





The employee in question is currently on paid administrative leave, and has submitted a letter of resignation.





The safety of our students is our highest priority and any allegations of staff misconduct are taken seriously. We encourage parents and/or students to report any behavior that would compromise student safety.





As we are legally required to respect the privacy of our staff and students, Springs Valley Community Schools will have no further comment on the matter at this time.

Dr. Trevor Apple

Springs Valley Community Schools"