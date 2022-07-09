John Marcos Araniva, 19, is wanted for the February 2022 murder of Indigo Garza.

HOUSTON — A man wanted for allegedly killing 20-year-old Indigo Garza has a history of violating bonds, according to court documents.

Police are still searching for 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva, who's charged with Garza's murder.

Araniva has a criminal history that spans two counties, both of which court records show he violated his bond.

“She was my only daughter, she never had a chance to have kids, to get married, she never had a chance to get her own life straightened out," said Nancy Bulla, Garza's mother.

Her daughter was found shot to death outside the La Casita Apartments in north Houston in February of this year. She was killed, investigators say, because of retaliation for a robbery she was involved with.

The case went unsolved for months, but now three people have been charged in connection with her murder. Two of them have been arrested, Joel Francisco Rojas, 23, and Sara Ramirez, 21.

Rojas is charged with murder and evidence tampering. Ramirez is facing evidence tampering charges as well.

“I would like somebody to turn in John, he needs to be in jail," said Bulla.

Court records show he has been in and out of jail the past two years. Araniva was arrested for theft in Harris County in 2020, but he bonded out of jail.

Araniva's 2020 booking photo can be seen below:

In 2021, he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Montgomery County. A court filing shows he failed to report for bond supervision and tested positive for marijuana. He eventually plead guilty to deadly conduct, a lesser charge, and served 90 days in the county jail.

“Defendants who are on bond, pretty much know they can violate their conditions of bond and will," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. “When you are on bond, it’s almost like being on parole. You have certain conditions and follow and if you don’t abide and follow them, there should be repercussions for your actions."

In Harris County, there were repercussions. Araniva’s bond was revoked. The district attorney's office confirms a warrant was issued for his arrest, but he was never captured.

Fast forward to Garza’s murder, this time a grieving mother hopes someone will turn him in.

“I forgive you but you still deserve the consequences of your actions. She did not deserve to die," said Bulla.