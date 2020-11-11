Authorities said the infant hadn't received any medical care since being born at the residence in August.

A 2-month-old girl is on life support at Cook Children's in Fort Worth after she was found unconscious with injection marks and tested positive for heroin, authorities said.

San Angelo police found the infant unconscious Sunday morning at a residence in the 2200 block of Webster Avenue, officials said.

San Angelo is nearly four hours southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Officers said she was unresponsive when they arrived at the house.

The baby was transported to the Shannon Medical Center for treatment. That's when hospital officials said they assessed the infant and told police that they found injection sites on her extremities and head.

They also informed authorities that the infant’s urine tested positive for heroin, according to police.

Due to the infant's condition, medics transported her to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth where she remains on life-support as of Wednesday morning.

Detectives said during their investigation, they learned that in August, the infant's mother, 21-year-old Destiney Harbour, gave birth to the girl at the residence.

Authorities also discovered that the infant had not received formal medical care since her birth.

Investigators said Harbour's mother, 37-year-old Christin Bradley, and Bradley’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Dustin Smock, had assisted with the infant’s care inside the home.

Officials said while they were executing a search warrant inside the house, they found drug paraphernalia as well as a small quantity of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and pills.

San Angelo police said Harbour, Bradley, and Smock all face a charge of serious bodily injury to a child, which is a first-degree felony.