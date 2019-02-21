FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A Polk County inmate is being charged with attempted murder after detectives say he stabbed another inmate with a homemade "shank."
It happened Wednesday afternoon at the South County Jail in Frostproof.
Investigators say Shedderick Randals, 24, pulled a 23-year-old fellow inmate into a cell, repeatedly punched him in the face and ribs, stomped on his head when he fell to the ground and then stabbed him nine times in the back.
Deputies say they found the "shank" hidden inside a pair of sneakers in the area where the attack happened.
The other inmate is being treated at a local hospital, where he is stable.
Randals was arrested in 2017 for robbery, trespassing, burglary with battery and resisting arrest. According to the sheriff's office, his criminal history includes 29 prior felonies and 17 misdemeanors.
