Florida inmate jailed for attempted murder now accused of murdering fellow inmate

The sheriff described him as "a danger to society."

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida inmate jailed for attempted murder has now been charged with an actual murder.

Demare Barnes, 33, had been in the Citrus County Detention Facility without bond since his Oct. 6 arrest for attempted murder and firearm possession.

But, just before 8 p.m. Saturday, authorities were notified of an altercation between Barnes and 53-year-old fellow inmate Wayne Washer.

Investigators say Washer was found unresponsive. Emergency crews tried CPR and took him to the hospital, but Washer was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m.

Detectives interviewed Barnes and witnesses. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says investigators reviewed security video, too. Authorities ultimately arrested him for murder.

"Demare Barnes has proven himself to be a danger to society whether he is free or in custody," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast wrote in a statement. "His arrest in October for attempted murder occurred shortly

after being released from a five-year prison sentence for Fleeing or Eluding

law enforcement officers. Within months of being incarcerated again, Barnes

has taken a man's life while in jail."

Authorities have not yet offered details about what led up to the deadly altercation, but the sheriff had strong words about Barnes.

"Offenders like Barnes have little regard for human life or the law," Prendergast added. "Justice for his behavior, and peace for Washer's family, are the ultimate goal. Citrus County Sheriff's Office detectives have again worked diligently to find this justice."

