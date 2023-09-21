Police said the inmate, 45-year-old Tommy Wayne Boyd, should be considered dangerous. It's unknown if he's armed.

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a Potosi Correctional Facility inmate after he escaped Thursday morning while receiving medical treatment at Mercy Hospital South.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 45-year-old Tommy Wayne Boyd was transported Wednesday to the hospital from the Potosi Correctional Facility for treatment. Hospital staff last saw Boyd at about 3:55 a.m. Thursday, and he was reported missing shortly after.

Surveillance video shared by the St. Louis County police showed Boyd leaving the hospital and traveling in an unknown direction at about 4 a.m.

Officers released a new photo of Boyd reportedly taken this morning after he escaped. Police confirmed that the photo was a selfie taken by Boyd, but would not provide information on how officers obtained the photo:

NEW PHOTO: We have an updated photo of Tommy Boyd believed to have been taken this morning. He escaped from custody around 4:30am. Please share. Call 911 if you’ve seen him. pic.twitter.com/a01qlDdpF6 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 21, 2023

St. Louis County police asked the public to be on the lookout for Boyd. He was described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 160 pounds. He is balding, with blue eyes, blond or strawberry hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket and orange slippers.

Boyd is listed in the Missouri Sex Offender Registry and is serving a 30-year sentence for the statutory sodomy of a child in Greene County in 2007, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Under Missouri law, statutory sodomy is described as having "deviant sexual intercourse" with anyone under the age of 14 years old.

From February 1997 to October 2006, Boyd was incarcerated for a previous statutory sodomy conviction in Springfield, Missouri, according to the Sex Offender Registry. His victim was 11 years old.

Boyd has a scar on his right eye and tattoos on his chest and upper arms, according to the registry.

He should be considered dangerous. It's unknown if he is armed.

Lindbergh Schools said Thursday morning it would be implementing lockout procedures in response to the escape. Exterior doors will remain locked, and additional security will be in place as students arrive. The Mehlville School district also said it would be in a SECURE action, with similar procedures as Lindbergh. School will remain in session, and normal learning activities will continue indoors.

The Lindbergh School District asked parents to consider driving students who normally walk and use caution at bus stops.

Mercy Hospital South released the following statement Thursday morning regarding Boyd's escape:

Early Thursday morning, a prison inmate guarded by two Missouri Department of Corrections officers escaped their custody while at Mercy Hospital South. There was no physical confrontation, no one was hurt and video surveillance, which we have shared with police, shows the escapee leaving the hospital. Police searched campus and our security team searched all buildings on campus and found no evidence he is still here. We continue to assist St. Louis County Police in their search and investigation.

St. Louis County police were canvassing the area near the hospital Thursday morning, asking neighbors if they had seen Boyd and reviewing home security video.

During a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday, St. Louis County Lt. Col. Jason Law said the Missouri Highway Patrol, Department of Corrections and U.S. Marshalls were assisting with the search, but there were no reported sightings of the escaped inmate so far.

"I will assure you that we have the capacity with our federal, state and local partners to continue this effort indefinitely," Law said.

"If anybody sees this suspect, call 911 (and) let us know his location, but do not approach the suspect," Law said. "... We have brought in all the resources needed to respond immediately and effectively."

The Department of Corrections said Thursday afternoon that policy states when an inmate needs medical attention at a hospital, they are accompanied by two officers and are restrained. The DOC said it is still investigating how Boyd escaped custody.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

