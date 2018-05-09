A Pasco County inmate tried to hire a neo-Nazi inmate to kill five people, but the Aryan Brotherhood member turned him in instead, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an affidavit, Billy Warren Pierce Jr., 44, is behind bars for capital sexual battery on a juvenile under 9 years old.

The affidavit said Pierce approached the fellow inmate and said he wanted to hire him to kill the five people who were witnesses and victims in his case.

The inmate said Pierce told him he thought he was capable of killing the five because he belonged to the Aryan Brotherhood.

Pierce signed a contract with the inmate to kill the five people for $9,000 and gave him detailed information about the targets and the home where they live.

The inmate notified detention staff, who notified the sheriff's office.

Investigators were able to get a recording of Pierce and the inmate discussing the planned murders.

They spoke with Pierce, who said he only asked the victim not to show up to court.

When they told Pierce he was under arrest for solicitation to commit murder, he replied, "But I haven't paid him any money yet."

Pierce was arrested in the sexual battery case in Oct. 2017.

