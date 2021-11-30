All of the parties involved in a shooting, which happened at 5201 Johnson Lake Court, are believed to be related. Police have not released any names.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *CORRECTION: A previous version of this article misidentified a person who was arrested.

The father of a UCF football star who was killed in a Monday night shooting in Northwest Jacksonville has been charged with murder.

Otis Anderson Jr. was the victim of the shooting, according to police records. He was 23.

A First Coast News law enforcement source confirmed that Anderson Jr's father, Otis Lee Anderson, was booked into the Duval County jail.

At this first appearance Tuesday afternoon, he was seen walking up to the podium in a red jumpsuit, not the standard issued gray that most inmates wear.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has told First Coast News in the past that a red jumpsuit means "possible self-harm, high escape risk, or medical transport."

Otis Lee Anderson is being charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder. He is being held with no bond.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at 5201 Johnson Lake Court.

According to Duval Country property records, the home where the shooting occurred is owned by Otis and Denise Anderson.

Anderson Jr., class of 2017, played running back for University Christian High School in Jacksonville before going on to have a successful football career at UCF, ranking second in all-time yards per carry average in school history.

He spent training camp with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, but was later cut from the practice squad, according to CBS Sports.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams offered the following statement:

“The men and women of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office join me in mourning with the Anderson family as they deal with last night’s incredible tragedy. While the investigation continues to be carried out, we would encourage everyone to keep the family in your prayers as they work through this very difficult time.”

"He brought light to the campus," University Christian Head of School Heath Nivens told First Coast News on Tuesday morning about Anderson Jr. "He always had a smile. He was a great student on and off the field."

What happened?

Around 9:23 p.m. Monday, JSO officers were called for a complaint of a person shot in the 5200 block of Johnson Lake Court, JSO said. When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, a man and a woman.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to JSO.

A second man was detained at the scene without incident, JSO said. He is being interviewed by detectives.

All the parties involved are believed to be related, JSO said. The incident is domestic in nature, and there are no outstanding suspects, according to JSO.



