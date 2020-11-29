Multi-county police chase ends with arrest on Interstate 4

A person was wanted for armed robbery.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida deputies and troopers from several Tampa Bay counties worked to track a person wanted for armed robbery.

It began Sunday morning in Pinellas County, with Hillsborough County deputies picking up the pursuit, according to the sheriff's office.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence on eastbound Interstate 4 near Kathleen Road, where Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies took the person into custody.

More information is expected later.

