Man shoots, kills self after firing upon wife on Interstate 75, troopers say

The man, identified as 31-year-old Donnell Smalls, used his SUV to run his wife off the road.

ELLENTON, Fla. — A woman was taken to the hospital for several gunshot injuries following an hours-long search that stemmed from a domestic-related shooting on Interstate 75, state troopers said.

The woman's husband, identified as 31-year-old Donnell Smalls of Riverview, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound not long after he was located, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers responded around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting on the northbound exit ramp from I-75 to State Road 574. Authorities say they found an Infiniti SUV that was forced off the highway and into a ditch by a Honda SUV.

Smalls got out of the Honda and approached the Infinity, firing several rounds into the SUV, troopers said. He then reportedly pulled out the 28-year-old woman and put her into his SUV.

The couple then headed south toward the Ellenton Premium Outlets mall. Florida troopers, plus deputies from Hillsborough and Manatee counties, later found the two in a tree line near the mall. Around 2 a.m., however, they heard a gunshot and found Smalls dead, the news release states.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, troopers added.