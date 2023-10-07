2 men accused of shooting at Inverness home with multiple people outside of it

Christopher Thatcher and Avery Jones were charged with aggravated assault.

INVERNESS, Fla. — Two men are behind bars after deputies say they shot at a home with multiple people outside of it early Saturday morning in Citrus County.

Authorities responded to a call for help near East Hampton Lane in Inverness after a shooting occurred, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The people who called authorities told them that there was more than one person in a silver Toyota Tundra pickup truck that opened fire during an argument at a home nearby.

Deputies say they went to the area and found the pickup truck that was described to them, which was heading westbound on East Holly Street toward South Apopka Avenue.

Law enforcement officials say they stopped the truck and found a loaded gun in it. Christopher Thatcher, 21, was then arrested and taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility.

Through an investigation, deputies say people at a home were frustrated by Thatcher's alleged speeding in the neighborhood. After Thatcher and the people at the home had an argument, the 21-year-old and his passenger, 21-year-old Avery Jones, left the area to go get two guns.

Both Thatcher and Jones reportedly returned back to the home where multiple people were still outside and began shooting at them before they drove off.

The sheriff's office says Jones ran away on foot after he fell out of the bed of the truck during the shooting, However, deputies were able to find Jones sometime later and arrested him. His gun was also recovered.

"Thankfully, the victims were not injured during this incident," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. "It is truly infuriating when individuals don't follow laws and endanger our residents.

"I strongly encourage our citizens to call and report suspicious or illegal actions such as this to our agency as these situations can escalate quickly."