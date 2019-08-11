WAUCHULA, Fla. — Patients and staff are being evacuated from a Hardee County hospital after a bomb threat.

The Wauchula County Police Department and the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office are looking into two separate threats.

Deputies say they are investigating a bomb threat at AdventHealth Wauchula and at the radio station south of Zolfo.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Critical patients -- who were already at the hospital -- are being evacuated to hospitals in neighboring counties. Patients in less serious condition are being moved to the hospital's parking area.

First responders from Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Desoto, Manatee, Florida Wildlife Commission, and Florida Highway Patrol have responded to the scene.

Highway 17 northbound lanes in Wauchula are reduced to one lane, as authorities investigate. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 773-4144 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter