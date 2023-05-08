'Island Boys' rapper arrested in Broward County for domestic battery

TMZ explains the argument started after the rapper's girlfriend threatened to break up with him over his "physical abusive behavior."

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — One of the rappers part of the hip-hop duo "Island Boys" was arrested Saturday in Pompano Beach after being accused of slapping his girlfriend and pushing her into a pool, media outlets report.

According to Local 10, an arrest report explains that 21-year-old Franky Venegas used an open hand to slap his girlfriend on the right side of her face.

He then reportedly went on to push her inside a shallow part of the pool at their Airbnb in Pompano Beach where she hit her chin, TMZ reports.

The tabloid news organization explains this argument started after the girlfriend threatened to break up with him over his "physical abusive behavior."

Venegas' girlfriend reportedly told police the rapper got upset and slapped her and pushed her into the pool. Bruises were visible on the woman's chin along with on her legs and arms when officers spoke to her at a hospital, TMZ reports.

Police eventually arrested Venegas and was charged with domestic battery. He was taken to the Broward County Jail. He later bonded out.