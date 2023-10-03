IT manager at Tampa TV station arrested on child porn charges

A search of Scott Pfundheller's home led to the discovery of videos containing bestiality and child sex abuse material, the sheriff's office said.

TAMPA, Fla. — An IT manager at a Tampa TV station was arrested on charges including possession of child pornography among other findings.

Scott Pfundheller, 57, who works at PBS TV station WEDU, faces six counts of possession of child porn and five counts of film, distribute, or possess image or video of sexual activity with an animal, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

This came about when Hillsborough County detectives served a court-authorized search warrant on Friday, March 10, at a residence near Black Swan Court and Williams Road in Seffner. Through the investigation, the sheriff's office said detectives found that Pfundheller had five videos containing bestiality and six computer-generated images/videos of child sexual abuse material saved on his electronic devices.

"I cannot even begin to express my disgust and frustration in this incident. It's unacceptable," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I have to commend the incredible work of our Special Victim’s Section, who day in and day out, dedicate themselves to uncovering those who lurk behind their electronic screens.

"I hope this serves as a harsh reminder that these criminals aren’t safe to exploit children in any capacity. Our detectives will find out and they will be arrested."