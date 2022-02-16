What happened to Jabez Spann? $50,000 still offered in connection to teen's death

No one has been arrested.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Three years have passed since the skeletal remains of Jabez Spann were located near Interstate 75 in a rural area of Manatee County. And still, authorities do not know who killed him.

A $50,000 reward continues to be offered for any information related to the teen's death, the Sarasota Police Department said Wednesday.

Spann, who was 14 years old at the time, was reported missing on Sept. 4, 2017. He last was seen in the area of 22nd Street and Palamadelia Avenue in Sarasota, wearing a turquoise shirt.

Spann's family said he might have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs before he disappeared.

Family members laid him to rest during a small service in honor of National Missing Children's Day in May 2019.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sarasota County Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.