An argument over curly fries led to shots being fired.

HOUSTON — Surveillance video was released Monday of a Florida family being shot at by a former employee at a popular burger chain in Houston over an what's believed to be an argument about curly fries.

Now, the family is suing the restaurant claiming they are still traumatized and that the company didn’t do a proper background on the employee.

The shooting happened in March 2021 at the Jack in the Box near George Bush International Airport. Anthony Ramos was in Houston working after the February winter storm. He’d just picked up his pregnant wife, Jeraldin Ospina and their 6-year-old daughter from IAH on March 3, 2021. According to their lawyer, Ramos stopped at the Jack-in-the-Box on John F. Kennedy Boulevard. After pulling up to the drive-thru window several minutes go by and in the video, which is nearly 23 minutes long, you see the restaurant worker get into an argument with Ramos, who was in the driver’s seat.

After a few more minutes, you can see the worker, Alonniea Ford, pull a gun from her waist and appear to cock it as she walks away from the window. About 3 minutes pass before you see another worker come to the window to talk to Ramos. Ford comes back to the window and stands behind the other woman, the video shows. At some point, it seems Ford begins shouting at Ramos again, and that’s when he throws ketchup packets and a drink through the window at the women. Ford throws some of the items back at Ramos. The other woman closes the window and appears to lock it. Then Ford pulls the gun from her waist, opens the window and starts shooting at Ramos’ truck. Ramos speeds away, the video shows.

Watch the entire surveillance video of the incident below:

His pregnant wife and then-6-year-old daughter were in the truck. No one was injured.

For about 9 minutes, the video shows Ford come back to the drive-thru area and start cleaning up. You then see Ford seemingly shouting at a co-worker and continuing to clean before the video ends.

On Tuesday, Ramos, his wife and their lawyer held a news conference announcing the lawsuit against the company. The lawsuit seeks damages for emotional distress and aims to get Jack in the Box to better vet potential employees since the one involved in this incident had a criminal record.

"Jack in the Box needs to do background check(s) on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them," said the family's lawyer Randall L. Kallinen, "These rage cases are getting out of hand in Houston."

The family says their daughter was especially impacted by what happened.

“It was a very scary moment. Somebody could’ve gotten hurt," Ospina said. “We could’ve lost anybody’s life over some curly fries”

KHOU 11 reporter Jason Miles reached out to Jack in the Box for a comment on the incident but has not heard back.