A Jacksonville based Coast Guard crew has intercepted over 12,000 pounds of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, worth over $165 million

While on routine patrol earlier this month, the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant crew interdicted a self-propelled semi-submersible in international waters carrying approximately six tons of cocaine.

The Valiant crews recovered the drugs using two small boats with teams made up of their team and two members of the Coast Guard Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team.

Some of the cocaine was recovered and offloaded to the Valiant during the operations. The remaining cocaine on the sub could not be safely taken out due to stability concerns of the vessel.

The Coast Guard says the joint boarding successfully stopped a drug smuggling vessel and also strengthened international relations and communications between the two partner nations.

"There are no words to describe the feeling Valiant crew is experiencing right now,” said Commander. Matthew Waldron, Valiant’s Commanding Officer. “...We could not have successfully completed this interdiction without the love and support of our families back home, many of whom evacuated from Jacksonville this week for Hurricane Dorian. To the Valiant families, a heartfelt ‘Thank You!’”

United States Coast Guard