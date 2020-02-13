JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — According to Jacksonville police, a father has been arrested for the murder of his 3-month-old baby boy.

Police say officers responded to Darryl Court in reference to a Code Blue on Feb. 11 at 8:49 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 3-month-old victim, Kassius Lamont Ephriam. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was homicide by traumatic asphyxiation.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Kevonce Ephriam, the victim's biological father, and he has been charged with Capital Murder.

He will be held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.

This is an on-going investigation. This story will be edited with updates as the investigation continues.