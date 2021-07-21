Man sentenced to 10 years for planning to sexually abuse agent he thought was a pregnant 12-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 10 years.
That's the length of the prison sentence a federal judge handed to a 32-year-old Jacksonville man who planned to meet an undercover FBI agent he thought was a 12-year-old pregnant child.
Sanjay Lama was arrested on Sept. 25, 2019. At the time, he was working as an information technology specialist for a Florida company.
Using the screen name "Awesome_Jack," Lama sent 160 graphic text messages to the agent.
He rode a motorcycle to a shopping center with plans to meet the agent, who'd been posing as a kid. Prosecutors say he wanted to sexually abuse the "child" at a nearby home.
FBI agents arrested him on the spot.
A jury found Lama guilty on March 26, 2021. United States District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced him in July.
Following his 10-year federal prison sentence, Lama will serve 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
