Man sentenced to 10 years for planning to sexually abuse agent he thought was a pregnant 12-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 10 years.

That's the length of the prison sentence a federal judge handed to a 32-year-old Jacksonville man who planned to meet an undercover FBI agent he thought was a 12-year-old pregnant child.

Sanjay Lama was arrested on Sept. 25, 2019. At the time, he was working as an information technology specialist for a Florida company.

Using the screen name "Awesome_Jack," Lama sent 160 graphic text messages to the agent.

He rode a motorcycle to a shopping center with plans to meet the agent, who'd been posing as a kid. Prosecutors say he wanted to sexually abuse the "child" at a nearby home.

FBI agents arrested him on the spot.

A jury found Lama guilty on March 26, 2021. United States District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced him in July.

Following his 10-year federal prison sentence, Lama will serve 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.