A Jacksonville mother pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter on Tuesday after police say she and her boyfriend abused her 5-year-old daughter to death last year, according to court records.

Michelle Lynn Cannimore, 27, and her boyfriend, Jonte Dominique Harris were both charged with first-degree murder and child abuse over the death of Cannimore's 5-year-old daughter, Zykerria Robinson.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found the child unresponsive in the Oak Tree Apartments' home of Cannimore and Harris on Oct. 18, 2018. Cannimore initially told police she found Zykerria face down in the tub, but later admitted the scenario was a lie, JSO said.

The homicide report details horrific conditions including Harris admitting he left the nonresponsive child lying on the couch for seven hours. Police say neither suspect called 911 until the following day. Medical examiners found four adult human bite marks on her body and multiple injuries from long-term physical abuse.

Zykerria died after being taken off life support on Oct. 19, 2018, according to a report from the Department of Children and Families.

Cannimore is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m.

Harris was indicted for first-degree murder. His next court date is on Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.

Left to right: Mugshot of mother Michelle Cannimore and boyfriend Jonte Harris. Cannimore's daughter, Zykerria Robinson, died from long-term abuse, police say.

JSO