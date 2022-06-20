Keenan Sparks was found dead on the side of the road in Riverside Saturday morning. Police posted pictures of his tattoos and asked for help to identify him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was found dead in the street in the Riverside area of Jacksonville was delivering food for DoorDash when he was robbed, shot and killed, the victim's friends told First Coast News.

Three friends confirmed that the victim is Keenan Sparks. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help finding Sparks' identity Saturday, posting pictures of his tattoos and providing a physical description. Pictures of Sparks given to First Coast News by friends confirm that the tattoos match.

Austin Young, a friend of Sparks, said he was kind and could talk to anyone.

"Anywhere he ever went, people gravitated with him," Young said. "He had a pure and just heart. He always saw the best in people. He always came without judgment."

Young said their group of friends was like family.