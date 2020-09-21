Jacksonville officer arrested, accused of bribing woman to send him inappropriate photos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested one of its own Monday. Police say Officer Brian R. Pace bribed a woman who called the department in May to report stolen property. Police said Pace, who resigned after his arrest, responded to the call. After making a report for the victim's stolen property, police said during a news conference Monday morning, Pace reached back out to the woman telling her he recovered the stolen property and would give it back to her if she texted him inappropriate photos.