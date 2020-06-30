The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was able to identify Debra Hunter, 52, of Fernandina Beach as the aggressor in a video that quickly made the rounds online.

The woman reportedly seen in a viral video intentionally coughing into the face of Jacksonville cancer patient has been identified by police and charged with battery.

In the video, Hunter can be seen at a cash register of the Pier 1 store at the St. Johns Town Center being verbally abusive to an employee.

Hunter then spots the victim taking the video, flicked her the bird and then walked up and coughed directly in her face.

WATCH:

Heather Sprague says she was the one filming that day and told First Coast News the recording served a purpose, to help deter people from this kind of public behavior.

“I wanted her to know she was being held accountable for her actions," she explained. "It only took her to decide she was done and to leave the store, which really was the goal."

Sprague says she is a brain tumor patient and has a compromised immune system. According to the incident report, she told police she hasn't been feeling well since the incident.

On another note, the video is having unexpected fallout for a couple who says they are in no way related to the woman even though they share a last name.

They're now pleading for the death threats and nasty calls and emails they've been inundated with to end.

Since Saturday, Lisa Hunter says she has been flooded with more than 150 angry and threatening calls from strangers as far away as Canada.