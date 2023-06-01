How many people charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot are from the Tampa Bay area?

Florida leads the nation in arrests related to the Jan. 6 attack. Here's the status of the rioters' cases.

WASHINGTON — It's been two years since Jan. 6, 2021, became one of the most tumultuous days in our nation's history.

In an unprecedented attack, insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral-vote win under the guise of false claims the election was rigged.

It was a day of violence that left five people dead and many others injured.

Now, two years later, more than 800 people have been charged in connection to the riot — 87 of them are from Florida, more than any other state.

In the Tampa Bay area, at least 20 people were charged, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Here's their current status.

Sentenced/Plea Deal

Paul Allard Hodgkins: The Tampa man was the first to be sentenced (felony) in relation to the Capitol insurrection. Hodgkins, who was captured on video breaching the U.S. Senate chamber while carrying a Trump campaign flag, apologized at the time of his sentencing. He received eight months in prison.

Robert Scott Palmer: The Largo man who pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 insurrection received the toughest sentence delivered to date. Palmer was sentenced to more than 5 years behind bars for his role. The 54-year-old wrote an apology to the judge where he admitted to participating in the riot and came to the conclusion that he was misled by people in power.

Graydon Young: The Englewood man pleaded guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. He could face up to 20 years in prison but has agreed to cooperate with an ongoing federal investigation into the far-right antigovernmental organization known as the Oath Keepers' involvement in the insurrection.

Adam Johnson: In November 2021, the man caught on camera carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Johnson was sentenced to 75 days in prison. He will also serve a year of supervised release, perform 200 hours of community service, pay a $5,000 fine and pay $500 in restitution.

Matthew Council: The Riverview man pleaded guilty in August 2022 to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol. Charges include one felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, one felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and four misdemeanor offenses, according to court records. He could face up to 16 years in prison.

Arrested

Jeremy Brown: The former Florida candidate for Congress was arrested after the Department of Justice says he was captured on video and in photos on Capitol grounds in full military apparel. According to documents, Brown helped coordinate travel plans and rendezvous points for others in attendance. He, too, was said to have carried surgical trauma shears, tactical gear and zip ties on his body.

Brian Boele and James Brett: Boele, a 59-year-old from Lakeland, and Brett, a 48-year-old from Clearwater, were indicted on felony charges of civil disorder and three related misdemeanor counts.

Boele and Brett made their initial court appearances in June 2022 before a federal magistrate judge in the Middle District of Florida, according to the DOJ. Both were released on standard conditions.

Joshua Christopher Doolin/ Michael Perkins/ Olivia Michelle Pollock: The three were among a group that traveled from Lakeland to D.C. to take part in the riot. According to an indictment, the group was seen attacking Capitol police for hours with stolen riot shields, flagpoles and their fists. Doolin, a now-former Polk County EMT, was fired after his arrest.

Joseph Hackett: The Sarasota man and reported Oath Keepers member was arrested for allegedly conspiring to storm the Capitol and interfere with the certification of the election. Authorities say Hackett was part of the first group of Oath Keepers, along with the Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs, that pushed into the Capitol in military-style stack formation.

Connie and Kelly Meggs: Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, is the leader of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter. In November 2022, he was convicted of seditious conspiracy along with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. Rhodes and Meggs are the first people in nearly three decades to be found guilty at trial of seditious conspiracy — a rarely used Civil War-era charge that can be difficult to prove, the Associated Press reports. The offense calls for up to 20 years behind bars.

Connie Meggs, also from Dunnellon, is said to be a member of the Oath Keepers. She was indicted back in February 2021. According to the DOJ, the Meggs wore paramilitary gear and joined others in "a military-style 'stack' formation that marched up the center steps to the east side of the U.S. Capitol, breached the door at the top, and then stormed the building."

Corinne Montoni: The 31-year-old Lakeland woman faces several charges related to the Capitol insurrection. According to a complaint, tipsters helped the FBI in its pursuit of Montoni with one sharing she posted a video to Facebook saying "we have entered the Capitol" and "this belongs to us." Montoni is also said to have called the experience of storming the building "awesome."

Paul Rae: The self-proclaimed local "Proud Boys" member is accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol. Since his arrest, Rae has continued to plead "not guilty" and is on pretrial release. During an August 2021 status conference, the 38-year-old was given a stern warning by the federal judge presiding over his case about not following the conditions of his pretrial release.

Daniel Lyons Scott: The local "Proud Boys" member known as "Milkshake" could be seen outside the Capitol moments before the breach in a plethora of news publications and social media images, according to the DOJ. Scott is also accused of pulling an officer into the crowd for 3 to 4 seconds before another officer was able to pull him out.

Audrey Southard-Rumsey: The Spring Hill singer, who teaches piano and voice lessons, was arrested in June 2021. She is charged with civil disorder, assaulting/resisting/impeding officers/employees, tampering or destruction of records and documents, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Wanted

Jonathan Pollock: The 23-year-old faces several federal charges for attacking law enforcement with a deadly weapon, according to the FBI. A $30,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to his arrest.

Authorities said Pollock, wearing a MultiCam camouflage outfit with "distinctive military morale patches" on the front, can be seen leaping over other fallen rioters to continue attacking police. Images in the indictment appear to show him tackling and punching officers, and then grabbing another by the neck and forcing him to the ground.

To report a tip to the FBI, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5234. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.