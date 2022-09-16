St. Pete police: Man charged with murder after chasing, shooting at man

Demond Perry was trying to drive away from Jaylen Shazell, who was shooting at his car, police said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a 25-year-old man after he chased after the victim's car and shot at it dozens of times, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 12. Investigators say 22-year-old Jaylen Shazell chased after 25-year-old Demond Perry's white Infiniti as he drove off from a local nightclub.

During the chase, police said Shazell fired at least 24 shots at Perry's car. As he was trying to get away, Perry crashed on Tyrone Boulevard near 9th Avenue North.

The crash caused his car to flip and catch on fire. He later died from his injuries.