'They're going to get caught': Citrus Park jewelry store owner recounts heist horror

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is still looking for three masked suspects and a fourth person who drove the getaway car.

CITRUS PARK, Fla. — Abi Bais said he barely slept the whole night after thieves took more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from his store.

"It's a very bad setback," Bais, owner and founder of Diamond Galleria, said. "My heart hurt when people come and then they just try to steal from you."

Bais said the heist all happened in less than a minute. His employees hid away from the suspects and alerted law enforcement.

Three masked men barged into his store Tuesday inside the Citrus Park Town Center, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance video also captured a fourth person inside a 2020-2022 silver Nissan Murano.

The men entered from an employee entrance on the south side of the building, deputies stated. As of Wednesday, no suspects have been arrested.

Bais said he wasn't inside his store at the time and felt at peace upon arriving and discovering neither of his employees were harmed.

"Merchandise comes and go," Bais said. "Money comes and go, but the life is the most important thing."

Despite losing merchandise, the quick response from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the amount of evidence out there keeps Bais hopeful about the outcome of the investigation.

"It's only a matter of time before they will get caught," Bais said.

Bais said he came from humble beginnings to someday open his store. After immigrating from India, he worked multiple jobs while attending college, to make his dream come true.

The store officially opened 11 years ago and has since garnered a following on social media.

He said one bad day won't stop him from attempting to expand his business further. Bais believes the thieves were desperate to make money. The jewler said he would've helped them if only they gave him a chance.

"If you need some kind of money help, come ask me, I'll buy you food. I'll pay for your daughter's books, but don't come steal," Bais said.

Bais said he's hoping by sharing about the incident, it can lead to the arrests of the suspected thieves and the community can support his store after the recent losses.

