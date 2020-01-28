CHIPLEY, Fla. — A man who prosecutors say was high on drugs when his pickup truck fatally struck three utility workers fixing power lines in the Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael has been sentenced to life in prison.

Court records show 38-year-old John Goedtke of Thonotosassa was sentenced Monday in Florida's Washington County. He pleaded no contest last week to DUI manslaughter and other charges.

Investigators say the Florida man was pulling a trailer at high speed just before he crashed his pickup truck in October 2018, striking the three workers as they were repairing lines north of Panama City.

The workers killed were identified as 52-year-old George Cesil, 60-year-old James Ussery and 22-year-old Ryan Barrett. Ussery worked for West Florida Electric Cooperative, while Cesil and Barrett worked for Lee Electric Construction, Inc.

Deputies said Goedtke tried to run away, but was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail after the crash.

RELATED: Hillsborough County man charged with DUI manslaughter in deaths of linemen

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter