CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Defense attorneys for John Jonchuck will appear in court this morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Sixth Judicial Circuit, the topic of the hearing will be an effort by the defense team to re-question its defense experts who would testify about Jonchuck's sanity.

Jonchuck will not be there, but the hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Pinellas County Justice Center.

In September, a new trial date was set for Jonchuck, who is accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off the Dick Misener Bridge in front of a St. Petersburg police officer.

The trial is set to begin March 18, 2019.

Jonchuck is accused of throwing his daughter, Phoebe, off the bridge near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge just after midnight on Jan. 8, 2015.

Also in September, Jonchuck's defense team filed a last-minute motion to exclude a crucial expert witness for the state, who is expected to testify that Jonchuck wasn't insane.

Additional hearings are scheduled for Dec. 17 and Dec. 19 for the motion to exclude the expert witness's testimony.

