56-year-old man accused of shooting, killing his friend at Ruskin home during fishing trip

RUSKIN, Fla. — A 56-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing one of his friends Friday night at a home in Ruskin, law enforcement says.

John Skeen and two of his friends were staying at the home on Manatee Drive for a fishing trip, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in an updated news release Sunday.

The three went to a local bar that same evening and when they later returned back to the home, an argument erupted between Skeen and the man killed, authorities say.

During the argument, the 56-year-old pulled out a gun and shot his friend, deputies say.

At around 10 p.m., the sheriff's office says they arrived at the home after receiving a report about the shooting and found the man wounded in his upper body area.

The man was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital by the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue where he later died due to his injuries.

"What should have been a fun fishing trip filled with great memories, turned into a tragic weekend," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Violence is never the solution to a disagreement. Our hearts are with this victim's family and we hope this arrest will bring some sense of closure to the loved ones."