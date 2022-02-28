US Marshals in Mississippi arrest man accused of Sarasota murder

Johnny Evans is accused of killing a man in January.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man wanted for a Tampa Bay area murder has been arrested in Mississippi.

Police say 22-year-old Johnny Evans was taken into custody Friday in Greenville.

Evans is accused of shooting and killing a man in the very early morning hours of Jan. 6, 2022. The shooting happened off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way near N Osprey Avenue in Sarasota.

The deceased man's name was not released. Officers said it would be withheld under Marsy’s Law.

It was the United States Marshals Service that ultimately captured Evans, who will be brought back to Sarasota to face charges.

"The Sarasota Police Department appreciates citizens and partnering law enforcement agencies assisting in this case and sharing social media posts to help get the word out," the agency wrote in a message of gratitude following the arrest.