Former Tampa General Hospital doctor arrested on sexual assault charges

Josiah Hill's doctor's license was suspended following multiple allegations of sexual assault. A Tampa Bay patient came forward in 2018 but never pressed charges.

TAMPA, Fla. — A former Tampa General Hospital doctor is facing several allegations of sexual assault. Dr. Josiah Hill was arrested in July 2022 in Washington as more patients come forward.

One of those patients lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, and said she reported her experience more than four years ago when he was working at TGH but felt her allegations were dismissed.

In 2018, Shavaria Webb-Green said she went to the ER at Tampa General Hospital with severe stomach pain.

"I think it's because of my shunt because my shunt goes from my head to my abdomen," said Webb-Green, who had a shunt implanted several years ago to reduce swelling in her brain.

She said the doctor who treated her did not diagnose her condition or determine the cause of her abdominal pain. Instead, he decided to perform a vaginal exam. Webb-Green said she did sign paperwork agreeing to the exam.

"He comes in the room, mind you, not wearing no gloves. No gloves the whole time. I thought something was off with that too because I’m like, 'Why is he not wearing gloves?'" Webb-Green said.

She said the experience was different than other gynecological exams she received in the past.

"I'm like, something's not right with this situation, like, how I'm feeling and what he's doing down there is not right," she said.

Webb-Green reported the incident to the Tampa Police Department. 10 Tampa Bay obtained the report, which shows she talked with a Tampa detective for two months from July-September of 2018.

She never ended up pursuing charges against the doctor, saying she felt her claims were being dismissed.

"I felt belittled, I felt I was never going to get justice, that I was never going to get believed, that he was just going to get away with it," she recalled.

But then more than four years later in December 2022, Webb-Green says a detective in Port Angeles, Washington, contacted her about her experience with the doctor in 2018 at Tampa General Hospital.

Hill had been arrested in July 2022 shortly after the Washington Department of Health suspended his license saying he poses an immediate danger and risk of harm to the public.

Webb-Green said she finally felt validated but also sad because more harm could have been prevented had she pressed charges against Hill in 2018.

Hill is now facing multiple charges of indecent liberties by a healthcare provider and second-degree rape.

"I feel as if they would have taken me seriously in Tampa, this woman would have never got hurt in another state," Webb-Green said.

Now she's sharing her story in hopes others with similar experiences will find the courage to come forward.

Tampa Police Response:

"Anyone reporting a sexual assault is treated with dignity and respect, and their case is thoroughly investigated. Our detectives dedicated a considerable amount of time thoroughly reviewing the allegations made, including interviewing the individual who made the allegation, the doctor in question, a nurse who was in the room at the time of the incident, and additional hospital staff.

"Ultimately, the accuser asked our department not to continue with the investigation, and due to the lack of cooperation in pursuing the case further, it was administratively cleared. We encourage anyone who feels they are the victim of a sexual assault not to be afraid to speak up by calling our department or contacting the 24 hour National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673."

Tampa General Hospital Response:

"At Tampa General Hospital, the health and safety of all patients is our highest priority.

"TGH has a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual or criminal misconduct at its facilities and takes any complaints of such activity extremely seriously.

Dr. Josiah Hill received his emergency medicine training at Tampa General, where he completed the program and left to practice medicine elsewhere in June 2020. Like all health professionals who provide care at TGH, he underwent a comprehensive background check prior to seeing patients. TGH had no record of any allegations being lodged against Dr. Hill during the time he served his residency. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Tampa General was made aware that there was a Tampa Police complaint regarding Dr. Hill that was opened and then closed in 2018. TGH will be filing a report on this matter with state health regulators and stands ready to assist any law enforcement inquiries as needed."