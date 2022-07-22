Update: Shelter in place order lifted after officer-involved incident near Jacksonville Zoo, witnesses report shots fired

The Jacksonville Zoo says the incident happened between JSO and an individual outside the Zoo around 2:30 p.m. That individual was never inside the Zoo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shelter in place order has been lifted after an officer-involved incident near the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Friday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police are still asking everyone to avoid the area of Zoo Parkway and Busch Drive due to an active police scene.

"The incident scene at Busch Dr. & Zoo Parkway has stabilized. If you are sheltering in place, it is safe to move about. We continue to ask everyone to avoid the area. More information to follow," tweeted JSO at 4:26 p.m.

The Jacksonville Zoo says the incident happened between JSO and an individual outside the Zoo around 2:30 p.m. That individual was never inside the zoo, officials say.

Witnesses say they are being told by police there was a search ongoing for an armed individual.

The Zoo says it's keeping all guests and employees inside the premises for their safety. At this time, guests are not allowed to enter or exit.

JSO SWAT is on the scene.

Witnesses said people are sheltering in the cafeteria and gift shop. Some reported hearing gunshots.

Brittany Reed was visiting the Zoo with her three daughter when her family was ushered into the gift shop during the lockdown.

She says the Zoo let people grab drinks for free and "are doing their best" but are being told it's going to be a minimum of another two to three hour lockdown.

"I have them kinda sitting on the ground against t-shirts and stuff because, like, obviously not to be funny, but if something crazy happens and bullets start flying I want them as low as they can be," Reed says.

"So I just let them have their chips and stuff and had them sitting on the ground. And they just keep looking over at me and their dad... I'm trying to keep my cool, for sure. I'll be a lot happier when we are told we can get in our truck and go home."

There is a police presence forming in Jacksonville Beach that may be connected to this incident. A witness told First Coast News that a police K9 was shot. This has not been confirmed.

Councilman Rory Diamond tweeted, shortly after, "Prayers for our JSOPIO canine".