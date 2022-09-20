Charges could potentially be pending, the sheriff's office said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A baby is dead after being left in a vehicle on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 2:22 p.m., officers and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road in response to an unresponsive child.

JSO says upon arrival, an 8-month-old girl was located and rushed to a nearby hospital. Police say she later died.

The father of the child parked at a house to do some work and left the child in the vehicle, police say.

The child was in the car for about an hour according to JSO.

Police say the father forgot the child was in the car, but once he realized, he rushed out and pulled the child from the car to begin CPR. That's when 911 was called.

JSO says it's in the initial stages of investigation and is looking for neighborhood video.

JSO says official charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says vehicular heatstroke is one of the leading causes of non-crash-related fatalities among children.