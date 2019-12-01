A judge has changed the conditions of Michael Drejka's release ahead of his manslaughter trial in the death of Markeis McGlockton, who surveillance video showed him shooting during a dispute over a parking space on July 19 outside a Clearwater convenience store.

Drejka's trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 19, 2019.

In court Friday, his lawyers argued there are too many addresses he has been ordered to stay away from since bonding out of jail.

He had been told to stay away from any witnesses in the case. But, since there are more than 100 witnesses, his defense team argued he can hardly go anywhere.

Related: Judge sets trial date for Michael Drejka in shooting death of Markeis McGlockton

In response, the judge ruled to just make sure he stays away from locations that would put him near McGlockton's girlfriend Brittany Jacobs and her children. Drejka's GPS ankle monitor is being updated to reflect the judge's decision.

Previous: 'I don't need any of this spotlight' | Michael Drejka on debate over deadly Clearwater shooting

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.