TAMPA, Fla. – A trial date could be set Monday for two men accused of dragging a shark behind their speeding boat nearly two years ago.

Michael Wenzel, of Palmetto and Robert Lee Benac III, of Bradenton are each charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of violation of rules relating to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In August, both men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Charges against a third man were dropped due to a lack of evidence.

In the viral video, the group of men could be seen on a boat, smiling, laughing and pointing at the shark behind a fast-moving boat. Experts could not definitively say if a shark was dead or alive when it was dragged behind a boat.

