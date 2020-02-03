BRISTOL, Tenn. — A judge has denied the request to reduce the $25,000 bond of Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Boswell, who was charged with false reporting last week, was also appointed an attorney when she appeared in court Monday in Bristol.

She waived her preliminary hearing. Her next court date will be on May 8 in Blountville.

Evelyn Boswell, from Sullivan County, hasn't been seen since December. An AMBER alert wasn't issued until February 19.

Authorities said that Boswell has repeatedly lied to them, hampering the investigation in what happened to Evelyn.

So far, TBI has received more than 770 tips related to the case and have investigators following up every reliable lead. So far, though, there have been no sightings of Evelyn.

TBI did serve a search warrant related to the case last week at a mobile home park in Blountville.

RELATED: What we know so far | A timeline of the Evelyn Boswell case

RELATED: TBI: More than 770 tips in the search for Evelyn Boswell, still no confirmed sightings

RELATED: Angela Boswell, grandmother of missing 15-month-old, bonds out of jail

RELATED: TBI searching mobile home in connection to Evelyn Boswell case

RELATED: Despite chaos, finding Evelyn Boswell remains focus of investigation

RELATED: Evelyn Boswell's mom taken into custody for false reporting, search continues for missing toddler

RELATED: Search for Evelyn Boswell continues after search of NC pond 'inconclusive'

RELATED: TN lawmakers propose "Evelyn's Law" to require parents to report missing children