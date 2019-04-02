LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Kansas judge is under fire after reducing a 67-year-old man's sentence for paying two teen girls for sex after the judge suggested the girls were the aggressors, according to reports.

The Kansas City Star says District Judge Michael Gibbens sentenced Raymond Soden to a lighter sentence than called for after he was convicted of solicitation, saying the girls, ages 13 and 14, were "more of an aggressor than a participant."

According to the newspaper, the judge suggested a defense attorney's theory the girls set Soden up to be robbed was possible.

Prosecutors are considering an appeal. A child advocate blasted the decision, saying: “Sexual assault is never the victim’s fault. It doesn’t matter what the girls did or didn’t do, he is still the adult and nobody deserves to be taken advantage of sexually.”

Prosecutors told the publication Soden had two previous criminal convictions, one of which was for sexual battery.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.