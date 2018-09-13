TAMPA, Fla. – A judge accepted state prosecutors' request for a second opinion to determine whether a New Tampa man accused of purposely driving into a father and his two sons is competent to stand trial.

The state made the request Thursday morning following an initial ruling from a doctor who deemed Mikese Morse unfit to stand trial. But in court, the judge and prosecutors said the report was lacking, due in large part to Morse's unwillingness to fully cooperate with his first appointed psychologist.

The next mental health evaluation for Morse is due in October.

Morse, 30, is accused of purposely driving into a family in June on a bike path near New Tampa Boulevard and Wood Sage Drive – killing Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, and injuring his two young boys.

Morse is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with a serious bodily injury and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with an injury.

He has pleaded not guilty.

During Thursday's court hearing, Morse's mother yelled out that her son needs mental health treatment, not another competency exam.

"Can you appoint him to get treatment too, please, so he can get medical attention?" Khadeeja Morse yelled from the gallery in the back of the courtroom.

Once outside of the courtroom, Morse's parents made a beeline for State Attorney Andrew Warren, confronting him with their concerns about the mental health treatment they believe he is not getting while in jail.

“What else do you need? Do you need a sign from God," Khadeeja Morse told reporters outside of the courtroom. "His mental health history is the most obvious thing about this case.”

Warren was heard telling Morse's parents he would contact jail officials directly with their concerns.

“We’re going to work with the defense, we’re going to work with the jail, and we’re going to work with the court as we always do to make sure that defendants get the treatment they need, the evaluation they need, so we can move forward in a fair and just manner," Warren told reporters afterward.

Morse's parents and his attorney James Smith say his mental condition has only worsened in the 82 days he's been behind bars, claiming he's lost considering weight and is now even refusing visits from his family.

“I can tell you the difficult thing is just for us to be able to get answers," Smith said. "I’ve reached out repeatedly, my client’s parents have reached out repeatedly and we’ve been stonewalled.”

Smith said he was told initially that his client was in what's known as the mental health stabilization unit at the jail, but it's now unclear where he's being held.

"I’m cautiously optimistic that if we can get [Warren] to call the authorities at the jail that it’s going to put a spotlight on the issue, not just for our client but for other clients," Smith said.

The first report on Morse's mental state – conducted by Dr. George Northrup – had been due in late August, but it took longer than expected to complete.

According to Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Mark D. Kiser's order, the report should have determined if Morse “has sufficient present ability to consult with his lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding and whether he has a rational, as well as factual, understanding of the proceedings against him."

Smith, told 10News on Wednesday that Northrup's medical reports concluded Morse should not be tried in court. But, the judge's decision on Thursday means a second opinion is being sought.

On Tuesday, a judge sided with Morse's parents that he was mentally ill and granted them full guardianship.

