Judge plans to re-sentence Scott Peterson to life this fall

Scott Peterson had originally been sentenced to death for the 2002 murders of his wife and unborn son.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 17, 2005 file photo Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif. Peterson was taken to death row at San Quentin State Prison after being sentenced to die for murdering his pregnant wife, Laci. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a moratorium on the death penalty in California, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Justin Sullivan, Pool, File)

CALIFORNIA, USA — A California judge says she plans to re-sentence Scott Peterson to life in prison this fall in the 2002 murders of his wife and unborn son. 

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo said Wednesday that she wants to sentence Peterson in November before deciding whether he deserves a new trial over alleged juror misconduct. 

The California Supreme Court overturned Peterson's death sentence last year because jurors who personally disagreed with the death penalty but were willing to impose it were improperly dismissed. 

Prosecutors say they won't seek the death penalty if Peterson gets a new trial.

