TAMPA, Fla. – A hearing is expected this morning is expected to determine whether a Tampa man suspected of running over a dad and his two sons is mentally competent to stand trial.

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Mark D. Kiser is set to decide around 8:30 a.m. if Mikese Morse is competent to proceed with a trial or not.

Last week, Dr. George Northrup's report on the mental state of Morse was due.

In a court order, Kiser asked Northrup to determine if Morse “has sufficient present ability to consult with his lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding and whether he has a rational, as well as factual, understanding of the proceedings against him."

Morse, 30, is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with a serious bodily injury and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with an injury.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July.

Morse’s charges stem from June 24 when prosecutors say he purposely drove into the family on a bike path near New Tampa Boulevard and Wood Sage Drive. Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, was killed in the crash, which also injured his two young sons.

Tampa police say Morse left the scene.

