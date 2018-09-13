TAMPA, Fla. – A judge will decide today whether a Tampa man accused of hitting a father and his two sons is competent to stand trial.

It comes a day after attorney James W. Smith said a doctor has concluded his client Mikese Morse is not mentally competent to stand trial.

Morse, 30, is accused of purposely driving into the family in June on a bike path near New Tampa Boulevard and Wood Sage Drive -- killing Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, and injuring his two young boys.

Previous: Tampa murder suspect Mikese Morse isn't competent to stand trial, lawyer says

Morse is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with a serious bodily injury and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with an injury.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Smith told 10News that medical reports concluded he should not be tried in court. He declined to release any more information but said the report would be discussed today at the courthouse.

Prosecutors could ask to seek a second medical evaluation.

Dr. George Northrup's report on Morse's mental state had been due in late August, but it took longer than expected to complete.

According to Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Mark D. Kiser's order, the report should determine if Morse “has sufficient present ability to consult with his lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding and whether he has a rational, as well as factual, understanding of the proceedings against him."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP