x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Julie Schenecker pushes for new trial

In 2014, Schenecker was convicted of killing her two children.
Credit: AP
Julie Schenecker is escorted from Judge Emmett Lamar Battles' courtroom on Thursday, May 15, 2014 for closing arguments in her murder trial. Schenecker, 53, is accused of killing her two teenage children Calyx, 16, and Beau, 13, in 2011. The jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon. They will decide whether a former Army officer's wife knew what she was doing when she killed her two teenagers or whether she was insane at the time and couldn't tell right from wrong. (AP Photo/Tampa Bay Times, Daniel Wallace , Pool)

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly a decade after a Tampa mother was convicted of murdering her two teenage children at their home, she is now pushing for a new trial. 

According to documents obtained from the Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts, 61-year-old Julie Schenecker asked for an evidentiary hearing to be set on March 10, which a judge later approved. 

On Jan. 27, 2011, police found two children, ages 16 and 13, dead at their home.

The military linguist and longtime Army officer's wife was found unconscious on the rear porch of the home, covered in blood when officers arrived on that day. Police said at that moment she admitted to killing her children, stating that they were being "mouthy."  

Schenecker would later plead not guilty and would seek the insanity defense. 

Related Articles

During her trial, it was revealed that Schenecker bought a .38-caliber handgun days before her daughter, Calyx, and her son, Beau, were murdered. It was the same type of weapon both children had been shot with. 

In her journal, Schenecker wrote she wanted to kill herself and wanted to be cremated with her children, their ashes mixed together. She mentioned that she was going to try to move her son's body into her bed and wanted to die next to him.

Mental health experts who testified said Schenecker was mentally ill, but three experts called by prosecutors said she was legally sane when she shot her children.

Shenecker was sentenced to two life terms to be served at the same time.

In Other News

2 arrested, accused of trying to launder $3.6 billion in crypto